Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$330,500.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$330,500.00.

Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$6,571.00.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$65.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.76. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$699.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$732.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.