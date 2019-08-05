Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 1,349 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.59 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 18,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 140,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 839,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

