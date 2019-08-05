Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Sells $3,821,670.72 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 44,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $3,821,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Amit Sinha sold 18,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $1,454,040.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Amit Sinha sold 97,339 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $7,776,412.71.

On Thursday, June 6th, Amit Sinha sold 24,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,799,003.64.

On Thursday, May 30th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $350,718.72.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 9,942 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $764,838.06.

On Thursday, May 16th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $375,186.35.

On Thursday, May 9th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $324,905.13.

Zscaler stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

