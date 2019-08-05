InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect InspireMD to post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Get InspireMD alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.99. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,008. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.