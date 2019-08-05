Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the chip maker on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

INTC stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

