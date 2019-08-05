Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellicheck stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.21% of Intellicheck as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.