IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 52,417 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

