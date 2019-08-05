Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $117,112.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,525 shares of company stock worth $14,014,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

