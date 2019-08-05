Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Interface and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

TILE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 5,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Interface has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interface by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Interface by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

