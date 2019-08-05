International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.55. International Baler shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

