International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.15-$6.35 EPS.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.47. 1,266,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,024. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

