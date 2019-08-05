International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) Insider Buys £5,250 in Stock

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,860.05).

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. International Personal Finance Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.60 ($3.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 388 ($5.07) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

