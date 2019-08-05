International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $16,810.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $16,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $19,200.00.

INSW stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. International Seaways Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $467.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in International Seaways by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

