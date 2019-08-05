International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of International Speedway from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. International Speedway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08. International Speedway has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. International Speedway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Speedway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $24,380,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Speedway by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

