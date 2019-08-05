Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,473,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 514,571 shares.The stock last traded at $0.39 and had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Internet Gold Golden Lines alerts:

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Gold Golden Lines had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.