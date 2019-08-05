Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) Shares Down 4.1%

Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $22.91, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco China Small Cap ETF stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Invesco China Small Cap ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

