Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.77. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 10,008 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

