Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

Shares of PUI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

