Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $596,218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.