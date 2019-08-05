Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 13.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.