Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $565,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 631,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,122,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,136. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

