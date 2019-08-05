Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke Sells 20,000 Shares

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ISBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.