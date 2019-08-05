IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 2,542,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.99.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IQIYI by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $36,813,000. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.