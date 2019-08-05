Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Irhythm Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 12,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.72. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.94% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.