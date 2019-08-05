iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

