iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.