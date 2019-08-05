iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,444.5% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 174,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

