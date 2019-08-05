iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $39.19. 2,804,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,969,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

