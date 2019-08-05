iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.04

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.04 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 78326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,608,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 660,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,858,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,774,000.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

