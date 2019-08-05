iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

