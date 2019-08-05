Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Itron updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $57.96. 250,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In other Itron news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 55,086 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $3,164,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,608 shares of company stock worth $13,425,492. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Itron by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Itron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Itron by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

