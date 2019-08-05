Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $57.96. 250,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 66,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $3,621,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $1,843,279.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,557.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,608 shares of company stock valued at $13,425,492. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

