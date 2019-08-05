John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $27.81, 1,113 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter.

