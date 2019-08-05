Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,435 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $1,280,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $2,659,092.48.

Shares of MORN traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.16. 88,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,461. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 447,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $31,613,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,796,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,052 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 419.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

