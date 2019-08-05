Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 10844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,108,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

