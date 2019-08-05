Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.53.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 119,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,261. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $504.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.66% and a negative net margin of 1,005.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

