Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.82

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.29.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.