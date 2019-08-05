KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93, 4,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

