Kellogg (NYSE:K) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from an impressive top-line performance. In the second quarter of 2019, revenues advanced 3% year over year, driven mainly by consolidation of Multipro. Broad-based organic growth, gains from innovation and expansion in the emerging markets also fueled performance. Organic growth witnessed in the quarter, indicates that the deploy for growth strategy is yielding well. However, Kellogg is struggling with rising input costs, which weighed on the bottom line during the second quarter. Persistent impacts from adverse currency rates are also a concern. Moreover, management’s bottom-line view for 2019 is unimpressive, thanks to divestitures. Nevertheless, these divestitures are likely to boost efficiency and business agility in the long run.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Kellogg stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. 1,251,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

