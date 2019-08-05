Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Kenon alerts:

Shares of KEN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Kenon has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kenon by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Featured Story: Equity Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.