Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.72 and last traded at $83.54, 1,452,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,760,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,128 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,697,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,592,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

