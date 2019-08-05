Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 341.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 1.1% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $133.98. 675,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.