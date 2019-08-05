Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 4,595 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.