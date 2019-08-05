Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.61-1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 630,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

