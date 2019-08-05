KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading Down 5.1%

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.19 and last traded at $126.46, 3,444,401 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,575,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.52.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.83.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares in the company, valued at $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,407 shares of company stock worth $621,159 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.