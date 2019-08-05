Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €71.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.60 ($71.63).

Shares of SKB stock opened at €35.22 ($40.95) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a 12-month high of €65.20 ($75.81). The company has a market cap of $582.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

