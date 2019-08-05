Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,839 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 372,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

