Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.85. 26,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.77. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after purchasing an additional 913,293 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 360.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 263,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 206,558 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

