Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.98 ($69.74).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €1.57 ($1.83) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €49.31 ($57.34). The stock had a trading volume of 425,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.44. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52-week high of €72.42 ($84.21).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

