LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Down 5.5%

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.71, approximately 712,057 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 344,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

LTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

